Pakistan extends suspension of all flight operations till April 21

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Pakistan has extended the suspension on all flight operations till April 21 in view of the spread of coronavirus.

According to ARY News, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday notified the extension for the closure of all kinds of flight operations, including domestic and international.

In another notification, CAA announced that chartered and private flights will remain shut from April 10 to April 21.

Under the restrictions, small aircraft will have to take special permission from the government for taking flights.

According to details available with ARY News, as many as 1,681 international and domestic flights were cancelled during March.

Pakistan is under lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has globally claimed 95,000 lives and affected 1.5 million people.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 4,474 on Friday with the nationwide death toll at 65.

Punjab has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan with the provincial tally at 2,224, Dawn reported citing official data. Nearly half of the cases in the country are from Punjab. (ANI)

