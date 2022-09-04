Pakistan faces acute shortage of medicine amid devastating flood

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 2 (ANI): Following heavy rains and floods in Pakistan, close to five billion people are at risk of various diseases and medical experts and organizations have warned that medicines worth over a billion rupee are immediately needed in the affected areas.

"International trends and studies lead to an estimate that some five million people are at risk of different diseases. If we keep the minimum medicine price for each patient at PKR 220, medicines worth at least a billion rupees would be required," said the managing director of Al Khidmat Foundation's (AKF) health division, Sufyan Khan, reported Dawn.

Another survey conducted by an NGO has found that religious parties have set up the highest number of relief camps and are receiving a whopping amount of funds which came as a backlash for the Pakistan government and its failure in handling floods.

More than 6.4 million people in Pakistan are in dire need of humanitarian aid as the devastating floods continue to wreak havoc in the country.

Heavy rains across Pakistan have triggered flash floods, landslides and glacial lake outbursts. In July, the country received more than 60 per cent of the average annual monsoon rainfall in just three weeks.

Numerous districts in Pakistan continue to be affected by massive monsoon rainfall and unprecedented levels of flooding, triggering public health threats which have put the population at risk of further spread of water and vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.

Around 888 health facilities have been damaged in the country, of which 180 are completely damaged, leaving millions of people lacking access to health care and medical treatment, as reported in many affected districts. (ANI)