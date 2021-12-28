Pakistan: Farmers worried over Sindh's opposition to Thal canal project

Lahore [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): The farmer community of Pakistan's Sindh province are worried over Sindh's opposition to phase-II of the Greater Thal Canal (GTC), as farmers of the Thal desert had been anxiously waiting for the completion of the long-delayed water channel.

Dawn newspaper reported that any further delay in the execution of the project, the farmers believe, would be akin to a conspiracy against the poor residents of the desert area who have been at the mercy of weather even to harvest a single crop (gram) for centuries.

"It is very astonishing that a province being led by a pro-people party for the last many years has opted to go against the benefit of the common people though the project is very much within all constitutional and legal bounds," Dr Amjad Magsi, a farmer of the Bhakkar district quoted by the Pakistani publication said.

The tussle between Pakistan federal and Sindh provincial governments continues over the water canal project for the "irrigation of two million acres of barren land" in Punjab.

Following the Pakistan People Party objections and demands, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has decided to postpone the approval of the Greater Thal Canal Phase II and Chobara Canal projects once again and sent the matter back to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), according to Express Tribune.



When the Greater Thal Phase II and Chobara Branch Canal projects were presented on the agenda, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro protested and said the schemes were a death warrant for Sindh and its people.

"These plans are not acceptable to Sindh in any way and the province should not be punished by launching these controversial projects," he said.

"Sindh is already facing a severe water shortage and not even getting its fair share," he added.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro took a stand that the 1991 water agreement was not being implemented.

"There is a severe shortage of water in Sindh. These projects are an attempt to irrigate two million acres of barren land in Punjab," he added.

Meanwhile, it was decided to send the matter back to the CDWP and the approval of these projects was postponed for the second time due to the objections of Sindh. (ANI)

