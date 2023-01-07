Pakistan: Father, son killed in gun attack in North Waziristan's Datta Khel tehsil

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): A man, identified as Sharbat Khan, and his son Noshaid Khan, were killed after assailants shot at them in North Waziristan's Datta Khel tehsil on Friday, the Dawn reported, adding that Sharbat's other son, Torab Khan, suffered injuries in the attack.

According to officials, Sharbat was on his way home with his sons when the assailants opened fire on them.

Sharbat and Noshaid were killed on the spot while Torab was injured. The attackers escaped the area after the attack.

According to the Dawn report, the victims, from Dattakhel's Mama Ziayarat area, were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Miramshah. The police registered a case and started an investigation.

Recently, five soldiers were wounded in a suicide bombing attack on a security check post in the Ipi area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, according to a report by The News International.



According to the report, a vehicle loaded with explosives was used by the suicide bomber. The vehicle rammed into the wall of the security check post, the report said, adding that the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched.

The News International report said the wounded sepoys -- Sajid, Zakir Shah, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Usman Ghani and Ahsan Naseer -- were rushed to a hospital.

No terrorist group has, so far, taken responsibility for the attack.

In the backdrop of the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, several locals in South Waziristan recently staged massive protests in the tribal district and chanted slogans against a surge in terrorism in the tribal district, Geo News reported.

The protests took place at Rustam Bazaar in Wana.

The protesters included members of various political parties such as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), National Democratic Movement (NDM), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP).

According to reports, the protesters carried banners and placards demanding that the government do the needful in maintaining law-and-order in the province, particularly in the merged tribal districts. (ANI)

