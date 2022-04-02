Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry claims hearing on bail rejection of Shahbaz Sharif approved by court

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the hearing on the rejection of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif's bail application has been approved adding that the decision on cancellation of the bail will come on Monday.

In another key development, Federal Minister for Information and Law Chaudhry has taken over the additional post of Minister of Law and Justice. In a major announcement before taking the additional charge, Chaudhry on Friday claimed that he will be appointed as the new Law Minister of Pakistan and said that in his first action post-appointment he would request the courts to suspend Shahbaz Sharif's bail and would not allow him to become Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry wrote, "Congratulations to the nation! Today, in the case of Shahbaz Sharif, the application for cancellation of bail has been accepted for hearing and Monday has been fixed for arguments. Inshallah, the decision on cancellation of bail will come on Monday."

While talking to the media, the information minister on Friday said that Shahbaz Shareef's dreams would be shattered. Moreover, he also asserted that whosoever is on bail from courts would not be allowed to become Prime Minister of Pakistan and Punjab Chief Minister.



Echoing similar sentiments as that of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said that we would not let anyone sitting outside the country change regime. Fawad, in yet another claim, said that the ruling party invited alliance parties as well as Shehbaz Shareef to come and witness the 'threatening letter but they refused, which means that they are involved in the conspiracy.

In addition to this, while referring to the disgruntled MNAs of the Imran Khan-led PTI, Fawad said that they have been tracking the "meets and greets" and legal action would be taken against the people who would cross the floor in the vote of no-confidence.

This comes at a time when PM earlier said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members which has evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

