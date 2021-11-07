Pakistan: Federal cabinet approves banned outfit TLP's de-proscription

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): After Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) government struck a secretive deal earlier this week with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the federal cabinet on Saturday approved the de-proscription of the banned outfit on Saturday.

The decision of the de-proscription comes after TLP assured the government it will not organise violent protests in the future, reported Geo News citing sources.

The federal cabinet approved the removal of the party's proscribed status through a circulation summary sent by the interior ministry, sources said.

Two days back, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar granted the initial approval to the summary sent to him by the Punjab home department for the revocation of the TLP's proscribed status, reported Geo News.



After granting preliminary approval to the summary, the CM had sent it to the Ministry of Interior to take a final decision regarding the matter through circulation.

The Ministry for Interior, after receiving the summary to change TLP's status, had sent it to the federal cabinet earlier today, the sources said.

In line with the deal struck with the TLP, the Punjab government has already removed the names of 48 TLP workers among 90 from the fourth schedule, reported Geo News.

The provincial government also decided to release 100 other activists of the proscribed organisation from different jails in the province.

On November 2, the government began implementing the accord with TLP, with reports suggesting that it had released more than 800 supporters of the party arrested across Punjab. (ANI)

