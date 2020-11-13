Pakistan FIA list glaringly omits mastermind, key conspirators of 26/11 terror attack: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): India on Thursday said it has seen reports of Pakistan's Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) listing several Pakistani nationals involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in an updated 'book on most wanted/high profile terrorists' but it glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror attack.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based on its soil but it a matter of serious concern has not shown sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe.

"We have seen media reports in Pakistan about Pakistan's Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) releasing an updated 'book on most wanted/high profile terrorists' listing several Pakistani nationals involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. While the list includes a select few members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN designated terror entity based in Pakistan, including the crew members of the boats used to execute the 26/11 attack, it glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror attack," he said.

"It is a fact that the 26/11 terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan's territory. The list makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan," he added.

Srivastava said India has repeatedly called on Pakistan government to give up its obfuscation and dilatory tactics in discharging its international obligations in the Mumbai terror attacks trial.

"Several other countries have also called upon Pakistan to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the dastardly terror attacks to justice. It is a matter of serious concern that, despite its own public acknowledgement as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe, even as we near the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks," he said.

According to reports, rhe FIA has admitted that 11 terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks were Pakistanis. The list has over 1,200 names including of the terrorist who purchased the boat for the attack but does not mention Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the attack as also wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)