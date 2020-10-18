Pakistan: Fire breaks out in Lahore's Gulberg

Lahore [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building in Lahore's Gulberg due to a short circuit on Sunday morning.

Soon after the fire was reported at the Hafeez Centre, two dozen fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot, SAMMA reported.



According to fire officials, the smoke is causing difficulty for the firefighters to douse the blaze, which is ragging on the fourth floor of the building.

So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. As per the locals, the damage of property could run into millions of rupees.

More information is awaited in the matter. (ANI)

