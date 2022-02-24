Pakistan: Fisherfolk community blocks Karachi port, import-export at complete standstill

Karachi [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Import and export activities at Pakistan's Karachi port are at a complete standstill after failed talks between Maritime Affairs Ministry and fisherfolk community which led to protest by the community.

The fisherfolk community walked out of the meeting as the talks on Tuesday afternoon with the Ministry officials did not lead anywhere.

"The ships containing petroleum products are parked in the open sea due to the protest, whereas the wheat shipments are also being delayed due to the blockade," reported The Express Tribune quoting sources.



On Wednesday, the arrival of at least seven ships to the port was postponed and three ships could not leave the harbour. Another ship could not be berthed at a different location due to the blockade. About nine ships are expected to leave the harbour but may not exit the port due to the protest.

In addition to that, the protest has also affected cement exports. Due to the changes in the schedule of the ships, additional charges are also being increased, reported the newspaper.

PM's aide Mehmood Molvi, who was at the meeting along with representatives of the fisherfolk community and the government officials, said the closure of the channel due to the protest has so far disrupted the movement of eight ships.

Molvi said that the talks will resume today to resolve the issues faced by the fisher community, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

