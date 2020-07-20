Pakistan forces resorts to mortar shelling at Sheltan district in Afghanistan's Kunar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan forces resorted to mortar shelling in Sheltan district of eastern Kunar province in Afghanistan, TOLO news reported.

"Pakistani forces have fired 29 artillery rounds into Sheltan district of eastern Kunar province over the last 24 hours," Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor, was quoted as saying.

He further said that there have been no casualties so far. (ANI)

