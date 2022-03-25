Pakistan Foreign Minister denies MQM-P voting against PM in no-confidence motion

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi denied the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) claim that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will vote in favour of the motion to oust Imran Khan, adding that MQM-P told them that PPP is giving false statements.

This statement comes after the meeting that took place between the Pakistan Foreign Minister and MQM-P leaders in Islamabad, Pakistani channel ARY News reported.

Qureshi came to the meeting along with Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak. In the meeting, Qureshi conveyed the important message of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan to MQM-P leaders.

"We have told them to be together as they are our ally. The meeting with the MQM-P delegation was held in a good environment and it was a positive and fruitful meeting," Qureshi was quoted as saying by ARY News.

Earlier today, Pakistan Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque said that MQM-P is still part of the government and any decision will be taken only after consulting with the constituents and activists of the party.



After arriving at the National Assembly session, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Aminul Haque referring to the flag on his car, said that MQM-P is still part of the government.

Earlier, on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) announced that matters had been settled with key government ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and that the ruling coalition member will vote in favour of the motion to oust Imran Khan, according to Dawn.

"Talks have been held with the MQM today (Thursday) and matters have been settled. It is also possible that some Ministers will also be with the opposition," PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar told reporters outside Zardari House after the party's parliamentary party meeting.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the Pakistani people will "definitely come out to rally but only to oust him and his government."

Addressing a public rally in Lahore, Maryam said "People will definitely leave their houses, but only to send you home," she said.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. (ANI)

