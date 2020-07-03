Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tests positive for COVID-19

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he will carry on his duties from home.

"This afternoon, I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," Qureshi said in a tweet.

According to latest figures in Dawn, Pakistan has reported 223,728 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far while the fatalities related to the deadly virus stand at 4,592.

According to a Dawn report, several politicians, including members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been diagnosed with the virus over the past few months as the infection continues to spread in Pakistan. (ANI)

