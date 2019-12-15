Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 15 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany.

In the reshuffle, which has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, some retired military officials have also been given diplomatic assignments abroad. Maj Gen (retd) Umar Farooq Burki has been appointed as ambassador to Jordan, while Vice Admiral (retd) Ather Mukhtar will serve as ambassador to the Maldives, reported Express Tribune.

The reshuffle includes 17 ambassadorial appointments and three positions of the consul general. The notification in this respect was issued by the foreign ministry on December 13.

Faisal will replace Ambassador Johar Salim, who has been posted to Italy. It is not immediately known who will replace Faisal as Foreign Office spokesperson. (ANI)

