Pakistan: Four policemen killed in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): At least four Pakistani policemen were killed on Tuesday in separate attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts.

An unidentified gunman riding motorcycle opened fire on traffic policemen, namely officer Shaukat Mekan and constable Habibullah, near the New Sabzi Mandi area, Dawn reported citing Dera police spokesman Imtiaz Ali Janjua.

He further said that the victims died on spot.

After this incident, a contingent of police led by DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Saddar Hafiz Adnan Khan and SHO Saddar police station Saleem Baloch reached the spot along with teams of Rescue 1122 and shifted the deceased personnel to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

The spokesman said the police had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, another incident was reported near the Nasran village, where three armed motorcyclists killed two Tank police officials Nasran-Daudkhel Road.

The police informed that one of the constables, Naheed Khan, died on the spot while another constable Hameed Shah succumbed to injuries while being taken to Hospital. Police said that the gunmen also took away cash and mobile phones from the deceased.

The police registered a case against unknown killers and launched a search operation to trace them.

Earlier in June, A suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district on Monday, injuring at least 10 security personnel, local media reported.



The attack on the convoy of the security forces was carried out near Khadi market in Mirali, the Dawn reported.

Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan, Shahid Ali Khan confirmed the suicide bombing attack on the convoy saying that a total of 10 personnel were injured in the incident and three of them have suffered severe injuries.

Officials said that the convoy of the security forces was going from Mirali to Miramshah the district headquarters when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up near one of the vehicles.

According to Dawn, sources said that three personnel were seriously wounded in the incident and were shifted to a military hospital in the Bannu garrison for treatment.

Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation. Residents said that the Mirali-Miramshah road had been closed for traffic, the Dawn reported.

The officials said that the search operation is in progress. However, no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

This was the second suicide attack on the security forces during the last one month.

Earlier, on May 30, a suicide bomber struck a vehicle of the security forces parked at a checkpoint in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, injuring two security personnel and many children.

The attack occurred when the government was holding talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan which had declared a ceasefire for an indefinite period.

Terrorist activities are on the surge in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district due to political instability in Pakistan and its cross-border tensions with its neighbours. (ANI)

