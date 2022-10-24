Pakistan: Four security personnel wounded in suicide blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Four Pakistani security personnel were wounded in a suicide blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, reported Dawn.

The four personnel belonged to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), a subsidiary of the army. Two of them were critically injured in the attack.

Dawn said citing reports, that a suicide bomber covering himself with a blanket came close to the FWO vehicle and detonated the explosives.

The four injured personnel have been identified as Sepoy Ashiq Hussain, Sepoy Mohammad Hussain, Sepoy Mohammad Zubair and Sepoy Mohammad Aqeel.

Also, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a terrorist was also killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Shalobar area of the Khyber district. Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the terrorist, Dawn reported.



Earlier on Friday, a soldier embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack that originated from across the Afghan border, according to ISPR.

In another incident on Sunday, one Pakistani soldier was killed after suffering a terrorist attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hassan Khel Sector of North Waziristan district.

"Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," the ISPR said as reported by The News International.

Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district have become quite frequent in recent months. In recent months, several cases of firings and bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan. These increased terror activities in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district have been claiming the lives of several Pakistani soldiers.

Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and retreat to their bases in Afghanistan after launching attacks on the former. (ANI)

