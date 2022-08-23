Pakistan government to be overthrown by Sept 10, claims PTI leader Fawad

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 23 (ANI): Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Shahbaz Sharif-led imported government will be overthrown by September 10.

Speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court, the former federal minister noted that the imported rulers had been shaken since the first rally of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi and a fake FIR of terrorism had been registered against him, The News International reported.

He explained that Imran Khan said legal action will be taken against IG, DIG and magistrate, whereas Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar and other PMLN people openly threatened the administration but no action was taken against them.

He further pointed out that the biggest censorship operation in the history of Pakistan was launched against the media to establish the monopoly of some media groups.

While PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said if obstacles were created in the way of Imran Khan, the PTI will fight it legally.



Qureshi claimed that the government had filed an FIR out of political confusion and increasing popularity of Imran Khan, and all this was done to create panic in the country, The News International reported.

He pointed out that people in every city of Pakistan had recorded their peaceful protest. Qureshi said after appearing in the Islamabad High Court, they had applied for protective bail and the double bench accepted Imran Khan's protective bail till Thursday.

Qureshi said the imported government appeared nervous and wanted to impede Imran's mass contact campaign, adding that this was against democratic traditions and this did not happen even in dictatorship.

"The people of Pakistan are with Imran Khan. After Punjab, the people of Karachi have also stamped his narrative; we got a spectacular victory," he said further, as per the publication.

He said the imported government should give up its stubbornness and hold elections instead of making the country a victim of political instability. (ANI)

