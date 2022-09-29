Pakistan government to conduct forensic audit of PM Sharif, Imran khan's leaked audios

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the government would conduct a forensic audit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's leaked audios.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah said that Imran Khan had caused "irreparable damage to Pakistan and destroyed the country's economy and political culture," Geo News reported.

"I will show students Imran Khan's awful face," said Sanaullah with reference to a university lecture that Khan delivered, adding that this "political fitna" has to be ended in a political way.

"This player is playing with the nation and is working on a specific agenda," he added as quoted by Geo News.

This statement came after Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Principal Secretary Azam Khan audio leaked where they were talking about the "US conspiracy" and Khan can be heard saying "Let's play with it".



It is pertinent to mention that "US conspiracy" refers to the foreign conspiracy which Imran Khan termed as the conspiracy by the US to topple the PTI government and replace it with Shehbaz Sharif's government in Pakistan.

According to The News International, in the latest leaked audio, Imran Khan could be heard directing his then principal secretary that they should play with the "cypher issue without taking the name of the United States."

"Let's play with it," Imran Khan believed to be said in the audio, to which Azam Khan suggested that they should hold a meeting on the US cypher to bring it on record.

Earlier, audio clips of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with government officials and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had also surfaced online.

It is to be noted that after those controversial audio leaks, Imran Khan on Monday said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja should resign "if he had any shame," media reports said.

PTI chief Imran Khan claimed that the audio leak is proof that the CEC, Sultan Raja, is in cahoots with the Sharif family and his alleged involvement in corruption, reported Pakistani local media The Express Tribune. (ANI)

