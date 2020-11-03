Pakistan government to counter opposition's 'anti-state narrative' with full force

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to counter with full force what it claims to be the opposition's "anti-state narrative" at every forum and expose the corruption cases being faced by opposition members.

Sources informed that while presiding over a meeting of PTI spokespersons who represent the party in TV talks, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday categorically stated that his government would not succumb to the pressure being exerted by the opposition and would not offer any concessions to the opposition members facing corruption charges, reported Dawn.

The sources also said that the recent statement by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq regarding India pilot wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, terming it "irresponsible".

According to Dawn, the participants were of the view the PML-N leaders were now changing their stance as they had started to say that the former speaker had in fact talked about Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and not against any state institution.

The sources said some of the participants felt the state should take some action against the PML-N leader.



The participants were of the opinion that some "criminals" were trying to put pressure on the government by building an "anti-state narrative" which could not be tolerated.

According to sources, Khan stated that there was no harm in political engagement, but this could not take place at the cost of the country and the state, and vowed to further strengthen the state institutions and foil the opposition's attack on them.

The PTI has also planned some events in response to the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rallies in different parts of the country.

In this connection, the prime minister is expected to address a rally in Hafizabad on November 7, for which preparations have already begun.

This comes amid a tense political scenario in Pakistan, with the opposition's 11-party alliance, PDM having organised three mammoth rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Balochistan as part of countrywide agitations, demanding the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)

