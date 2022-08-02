Pakistan government transfers 21 senior FBR officials in major reshuffle

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government on Tuesday transferred 21 senior officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), as per the local media reports.

The FBR is a central revenue collection agency of the Government of Pakistan that investigates crimes related to tax evasion and money laundering.

The FBR has recently been in the limelight in the country after a private company allegedly lost billions of rupees in income after importing 10,000 automobiles, Dawn reported. Recent floor debates at the public accounts committee have raised the possibility that these automobiles were imported at allegedly $11,000 apiece at misdeclared and under-invoiced values.



In 2019, the government led by Imran Khan transferred more than 2,500 FBR employees across the country to various departments with the aim to meet revenue targets. The move aimed at bringing reforms under which the Board's headquarters were trimmed and the number of members will be reduced from over one dozen to just four or five.

However, the reshuffle has not been limited to revenue officials alone. Soon after Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's appointment as Punjab Chief Minister, the leader began to reshuffle the provincial government's bureaucracy.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had earlier announced that he will soon announce a major shakeup of Pakistan diplomats posted in important world capitals. Local media had quoted sources to say that Pakistan will have new ambassadors and high commissioners in different capitals cities soon, especially where the contractual envoys appointed by the previous government,were working. (ANI)

