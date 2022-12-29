Pakistan government's Afghan policy responsible for terror resurgence: PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday linked the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan to the ruling government's Afghan policy which is different from that of the former PTI government, according to a report in The Dawn.

The report said: "Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former information minister said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari did not understand the situation in Afghanistan. He added that if the situation in Kabul deteriorated it would have negative implications for Islamabad as well."

According to Chaudhary, Imran Khan was the only Pakistani leader who was respected in Afghanistan as his hands were not stained by Afghan blood.

Bombs and missiles are not a solution and matters should be resolved through dialogue, he said.

Chaudhary said that since the Fata region's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan government stopped spending money on the development of tribal districts.

"He went on to claim that the cabinet never got a briefing on the Afghanistan situation and on the merger of the erstwhile Fata region. He said the interior minister did not even visit Wana to make himself aware of the problems faced by the locals," according to The Dawn report.

The report said: "The PTI leader also talked about rumours of a 'technocrat setup' being proposed to replace the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government. He said the idea of sending the PDM government packing and installing a long-term technocrat government was under consideration to stop Imran Khan from coming back to power."



Chaudhary said that a system in contrast to the Constitution was not acceptable and the PTI would resist any such attempts.

He said a technocrat government could not solve the country's current issues and that when the technocrats flee, the country will be in a problematic situation.

Recently, Chaudhary lambasted Shehbaz Sharif's ruling coalition for the country's deteriorating economy and announced that the PTI would issue White Paper on Pakistan's worsening economy, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader made this revelation while talking to journalists in Lahore and stated that the party has decided to issue White Paper not only on the economic crisis but also on human rights violations in the South Asian country.

Holding Shehbaz Sharif's government accountable for the mismanagement of the country's economy, the former information minister pointed out that essential items and energy have become extremely expensive in the country.

"Inflation and unemployment are increasing rapidly under the incumbent government's rule," he added, reported ARY News.

"A bag of 20 kg flour has reached PKR 2,500 in Karachi," he said, adding that if the government accepts the terms and conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rate of the dollar would further increase. (ANI)

