Pakistan govt against disclosure of details of gifts received by Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): The Pakistan government is reluctant to disclose the information pertaining to the gifts Prime Minister Imran Khan had received since he assumed power in 2018, local media reported.

The country's cabinet division has challenged the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) order seeking details of the gifts presented to Khan since August 2018, Dawn reported on Tuesday.

The cabinet division claimed that the PIC order was "illegal, without lawful authority". It has filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court over the issue.



The government maintains that disclosure of any information related to Toshakhana jeopardises international ties, though a reference filed against the leadership of the two major opposition parties was based on the information shared by Toshakhana, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the PIC had directed the cabinet division to "provide the requested information about the gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan from foreign head of states, head of governments and other foreign dignitaries".

The cabinet division did not accept the PIC request noting that the matter did not fall within the ambit of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017. It also said that releasing the information related to Toshakhana could jeopardise international ties, according to Dawn.

However, the commission had clarified that when certified information about these gifts will be made public, Pakistani citizens will know that the gifts received on their behalf are being properly managed. (ANI)

