Pakistan govt to file application against Imran Khan with NAB, FIA in Toshakhana case

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Pakistan's government has decided to file an application against former Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the Toshakhana case, The Express Tribune reported.

The development comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan in October disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan under Article 63(1)(p) in the Toshakhana case and ruled that he is no longer a member of the National Assembly. ECP announced that Imran Khan's National Assembly seat will remain vacant. It unanimously agreed that the PTI chief had misled officials about the gifts he had received during his term as Pakistan's PM.

According to the reference, the cricketer-turned-politician had "deliberately concealed his assets relating to Toshakhana gifts retained by him, particularly in the years 2018 and 2019, as per The Express Tribune report. Citing the record, the reference said that the gifts were bought from the Toshakhana for Rs 21.5 million based on their estimated value, while they were worth Rs 108 million.



Earlier this month, an Islamabad district and sessions court adjourned the hearing of a Toshakhana reference against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan till December 8, Dawn reported. The proceedings were initiated on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the electoral watchdog found Imran Khan guilty of making "false statements and incorrect declaration" in his election papers.

The case hearing began a week after the ECP had sent the reference to the court. The ECP had requested the court to launch proceedings against Imran Khan under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials regarding the gifts received from foreign dignitaries while he was Pakistan's PM, as per the Dawn report. The Commission has called for a three-year jail term and imposing fine against Imran Khan.

Notably, Imran Khan in a written response to the ECP on September 8 said that he had sold at least four gifts he had received during his term as Prime Minister. In his reply, Imran Khan revealed that he had obtained gifts from the state treasury after paying Rs 21.56 million and they fetched him about Rs 58 million. As per the news report, the gifts included a Graff wristwatch, a pair of cuff links, an expensive pen, a ring and four Rolex watches. (ANI)

