Islamabad [Pakistan], May 1 (ANI): Pakistan's readmission for the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) benefits post-2023 is being seen as a failed incentive to a country which neither has maintained the European Union's values nor reciprocated in economic cooperation proportionately, reported Geo-Politik.

The EU is looser both in terms of revenue as well as its values and standards.

Pakistan has failed the main purpose of the GSP+, which was granted in 2014, not only with regard to human and labour rights but also in bringing equity in society at the cost of EU citizens and the government, according to Geo-Politik.

The ruling elite in Pakistan has used the benefit of GSP+ for their own personal things, as proved by a European Institute for Asian Studies (EIAS) report.



Earlier, in 2014, the European Union granted the GSP+ to Pakistan, allowing duty-free access for most of its goods in the bloc. Pakistan exporters immensely benefited with about two-thirds of tariff lines cut while entering the EU market. However, in return for foregoing import duty, the EU anticipated that Islamabad would enact laws and policies to improve its compliance with the globally accepted standards of corporate and social behaviour.

Mostly these include improving human rights situation, labour standards, women's working conditions, and environmental protection, comprising 27 UN conventions, Geo-Politik reported.

Pakistan's exports to the EU under the GSP+ scheme increased substantially to EUR 6.64 billion in 2021 from EUR 3.56 billion in 2013, mostly consisting of textile, leather, sports and surgical goods sectors. In addition to achieving higher exports, the GSP+ mandate helped the Pakistani business community to have exposure to the UN standards of manufacturing and living including human, labour, women's rights and other standards. However, notwithstanding export benefits, the Pakistan government's response to improve its performance across socio-political metrics as per GSP+ stipulation has been slow and inadequate so far.

Though Pakistan benefited from the EU's GSP+, the quality of life of workers, safety and dignity of workspace, most especially for the ever-increasing women participants has not improved. The pathetic situation continues despite several warnings by the international community. Violation of these rights in Pakistan on a daily basis is a story which has yet to be told and appreciated by the West, as per the report in Geo-Politik.

Besides, violations of human, women and labour rights, forced abduction, freedom of media persons, NGOs and blasphemy are still matters of daily routine in Pakistan. The poor workers are compelled to live with their fate. They neither get minimum wages nor dignity. (ANI)

