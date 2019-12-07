Pakistan: Hafiz Saeed to be indicted in terror financing case on Dec 11

Lahore [Pakistan], Dec 7 (ANI): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has fixed December 11 as the date for indicting Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and other co-accused on charges of terror-financing.

Saeed could not be indicted by the ATC on Friday as one of the co-accused, Malik Zafar Iqbal, could not be produced at the court during the hearing.

In the last hearing, ATC judge Malik Arshad Bhutta had fixed December 7 as the date for indicting Saeed and several other leaders of the JuD -- Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Mohammad, Professor Zafar Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Yahya Aziz, among others -- on terror financing.

Back in July, the top 13 members of the JuD, including Saeed, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. Subsequently, Saeed was arrested from Gujranwala on charges of terror financing by the Punjab Counterterrorism Department (CTD). (ANI)

