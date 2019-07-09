Pakistan hails terrorist Burhan Wani as hero on his 3rd death anniversary

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): In yet another exposition of Pakistan's true stance on state-sponsored terrorism, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the spokesperson of the country's Armed Forces, on Monday hailed slain terrorist Burhan Wani as a hero.

As evident by the hashtags 'Burhan Wani' and 'JusticeForKashmir' accompanying the post, Ghafoor took to his Twitter handle to hail the terrorist on his third death anniversary for his "commitment, dedication and sacrifices."

"Nothing comes without commitment, dedication, and sacrifices. Heroes do it at the cost of their today for better tomorrow of next generations #BurhanWani #JusticeForKashmir," Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.



This is not the first time that Pakistan has hailed the former commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. In 2017, the then Prime Minister of the country Nawaz Sharif had said that Wani's death had "infused a new spirit of struggle for freedom" in the Kashmir Valley.

Wani, who was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir, was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces on July 8, 2016.

Following his death, widespread protests had erupted in the Kashmir Valley and the curfew had to be imposed for consecutive 53 days. (ANI)

