Pakistan has become "politically, morally bankrupt": Former Pakistan Senator

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Former Pakistan Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Saturday said that Pakistan has become "politically and morally bankrupt", according to a news report.

"We have become politically and morally bankrupt. Even today, people are not being told the truth, which the country needs," Khokhar said while addressing the second session of the national dialogue in Quetta.

The conference initiated by Khokhar, aims to identify Pakistan's problems and find solutions. Khokhar's colleagues and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail were also part of the conference.

The session was organised by the Balochistan Peace Forum, the Pakistan-based The News International Newspaper reported.



During the conference, the former Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader said that communication between Pakistan's people and political parties is broken. He said there is a need to address people's issues rather than being engaged in irrelevant political discourses such as the Panama Papers and the Toshakhana case, the paper said.

"There were discussions on (Panama papers) and Toshakhana (case), but where were the issues of people? The situation has gotten to a point where if one doesn't leave the country, they are going to the mountains," he said, as quoted by The News International Newspaper.

He said that democracy was buried when the dictator violated the country's Constitution.

"It was decided on the first day that democracy wouldn't be allowed to flourish in the country. What did we do to the Constitution maker of the country?" he asked, raising questions over the treatment meted out to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged by the then-army chief General Zia-ul-Haq, the paper reported.

"Courts have been given the responsibility of human rights; they, too, are silent and not paying attention to the issues. The society is disintegrating," Khokhar said. (ANI)

