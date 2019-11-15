External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Pakistan has been building industry out of terror, need to make them accountable: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistan has been building an "industry out of terrorism" and holding their feet to the fire on this issue is very important, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, noting that India has allowed the narrative to focus mainly on a dialogue when the real issue was stopping cross-border terrorism.
Jaishankar, who delivered the Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture here and later took part in a question-answer session, spoke on a wide range of issues including China, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), abrogation of Article 370 and National Register of Citizens.
He said the industry of terror has been built to put pressure on India and there is no point living in denial.
"Who doesn't want a good relationship but at the end of the day...the reality (is) that this neighbour has built an industry of terror to put pressure on us. There's no point living in denial because when you live in denial, they will only increase it. I think holding their feet to the fire on this issue is very important because without that you're not going to get change. That fact is that we had allowed the narrative to focus mainly on a dialogue when the real issue was stopping cross-border terrorism," he said.
The minister said that in the last five years, however, a different normal has developed and global conversations on cross-border terrorism have become more serious.
"Just look at the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) as a proof of that assertion," Jaishankar said.
In his speech, he said the Simla agreement of 1972 resulted in a "revanchist" Pakistan continuing problems in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jaishankar said "lack of response" after Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 was so different from response after the Uri and Balakot operations and noted that various events bear scrutiny for the lessons they hold.
Jaishankar said India's record includes "dark moments" like the 1962 defeat against China or "tense ones" like the 1965 war with Pakistan.
"There are enough dichotomies in our past to generate a spirited debate on successes and failures...Two decades of nuclear indecision ended dramatically with the tests of 1998. The lack of response to 26/11 is so different from the Uri and Balakot operations. Whether it is events or trends, they all bear scrutiny for the lessons they hold," he said.
On being asked whether narrative about India is changing after the abrogation of Article 370 and NRC implementation in Assam, Jaishankar said, "It is a matter of ideological debate and liberal fundamentalism at work."
"My reputation is not decided by a newspaper in New York," he remarked over criticism of the Indian government's move made by foreign media.
On being asked about the economic slowdown in India, Jaishankar said, "We shouldn't be so faint-hearted. The two-quarter slowdown doesn't mean the world is coming to an end. We have been through that before."
Jaishankar asserted that nationalism has led to "greater internationalism".
"Putting 'India First' may be another way of capturing a strong and pragmatic policy outlook. This suffers from a comparison with other nations who have chosen to be more self-centred. In India's case, nationalism has in fact led to greater internationalism," he said.
Noting that many border issues remain unsettled in the last seven decades, Jaishankar said, "A dispassionate assessment of our performance would note that while we ourselves have done well in many respects, some competitors have done much better...Defence preparedness was improved and one of the key accomplishments of diplomacy was to enable access to multiple sources of equipment and technology."
"However, the fact remains that even after seven decades of independence, many of our borders remain unsettled. In the economic sphere, we may look good when benchmarked against our own past. It seems a little different when compared to China or South East Asia," he said.
Speaking about India's decision not to join the RCEP, the minister said that no agreement is better than a bad agreement.
"On the one hand, we should not go back to the old dogmas of economic autarky and import substitution. But at the same time, embracing the new dogma of globalisation without a cost-benefit analysis is equally dangerous...No agreement at this time was better than a bad agreement. It is also important to recognize what the RCEP decision is not. It is not about stepping back from the Act East policy," he said.
Jaishankar also explained the evolution of India's foreign policy and categorised it into six broad phases, each a response to a different global strategic environment.
He said the first phase from 1946-1962 could be characterised as an "era of optimistic non-alignment", that from 1962-1970 as realism and discovery, from 1971-1991 as regional assertion, 1991- 1999 as a quest for strategic autonomy, 2000-2013 as balancing power and the last phase and 2014 to current as a phase of energetic diplomacy. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:58 IST

Israel launches fresh strikes on Islamic Jihad targets

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 15 (ANI): Israel launched fresh strikes on targets linked to Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, the country's army said on Friday, a day after a ceasefire was put in place following two days of intense fighting that claimed the lives of 34 people in Gaza.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:37 IST

Shooting at high school in California kills 2

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Two students were killed and three others sustained injuries after a teenager opened fire at his classmates before shooting himself at a high school in southern California on Thursday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:04 IST

Pak Senate Chairman Sanjrani asks govt to allow Nawaz Sharif to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistan's Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday asked the government to allow former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment without any conditions, as well as provide all facilities to him concerning his health.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:49 IST

Indian American Hindu organisations write to Tom Lantos Human...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Indian-American Hindu organisations wrote to Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission prior to its hearing on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, urging the commission to recognise the unique security challenges faced by India in the region and the necessity

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 07:05 IST

US expresses concern over threat to democracy from 'theocratic...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): The US House of Representative in a release has expressed strong concern about the threat posed to democracy and human rights by theocratic groups operating in South Asia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:35 IST

US officials to travel to India next week to further US-India trade talks

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): A delegation of officials from the United States will travel to India next week to give final touches to the India-US trade deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:16 IST

Twitter trolls Pak's Tech minister over decision to provide...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): The Twitteratti on Thursday trolled Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary for his decision to provide internet to people of Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 05:42 IST

Pakistan-- a DNA of terrorism, India replies over false...

Paris [France], Nov 15 (ANI): India on Thursday (local time) gave a befitting reply to Pakistan over its false claims and propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the cash-strapped nation itself is "a DNA of terrorism".

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 05:17 IST

Kashmir witnessed ISIS-level horror before the West was apprised...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Kashmir has witnessed a similar level of horror and brutality as inflicted by the Islamic State in Syria, prior to the time when the West and other international communities were apprised about the worst human rights situation in the Valley, claimed Kashmir columni

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 04:44 IST

It's time to strengthen India against insurgencies in Kashmir,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): It is high time to strengthen India to fight against insurgencies in Kashmir, said columnist Sunanda Vashisht, adding that the move will followingly help in solving the human rights problems in the region forever.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 03:59 IST

LGTBQ, property rights to women accomplished through Art 370...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Equal rights to the LGTBQ communities and property rights to women have only been accomplished through the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmiri columnist and political commentator Sunanda Vashisht.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 03:17 IST

BRICS leaders adopt declaration, stand 'united' against delay in...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 15 (ANI): The BRICS nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, on Thursday reaffirmed their fundamental commitment to mutual respect and share the goal of building a peaceful, stable and a prosperous world.

Read More
iocl