Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah (L) during a talk show on Hum News
Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah (L) during a talk show on Hum News

Pakistan has spent billions of rupees on JuD, admits its minister

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:10 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 12 (ANI): Pakistan has spent billions of rupees on proscribed terror outfit Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), admitted the country's interior minister on national television.
Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that the Imran Khan government has spent billions of Rupees on the terror outfit to attach them to the mainstream.
Speaking to journalist Nadeem Malik, during a talk show aired on a Pakistani private news channel Hum News, the minister said, "We have spent millions of rupees on JuD. We need to demotivate the members of the proscribed organisation and bring them down to the mainstream."
Earlier, during his maiden visit to the United States in July, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a similar revelation that his country still has about 30,000 to 40,000 militants "who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir."
Khan had also said that before his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power, the governments did not have the "political will" to disarm militant groups operating on their soil.
During a separate event, the Pakistani Prime Minister also said that they had 40 different militant groups operating within its borders.
Minister Shah's comments seem to be a face-saving measure ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in October.
The watchdog is expected to submit its final evaluation report on Islamabad's action plan to curb terror financing next month. Last month, the FATF's regional affiliate Asia-Pacific Group (APG) had put Pakistan in the enhanced expedited follow-up list, a category reserved for countries having major deficiencies in their anti-money-laundering and counter-financing of terrorism framework and implementation.
In another major embarrassing admission during the talk show, the minister also stated that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue.
Shah, in his remarks, blamed Pakistan "ruling elite" including Khan for "destroying" the image of the country, a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during the 42nd UNHRC session in Geneva, claimed that India has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into the largest "caged prison in this planet" after the abrogation of Article 370 and that the human rights were being "trampled with impunity" there. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:09 IST

Pak to charge Kartarpur pilgrims $20 as service fee

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that pilgrims will be charged USD 20 as service charge for visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:54 IST

At UNHRC, Baloch activist calls Pak a 'breeding ground of terrorists'

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 12 (ANI): Pakistan has become a breeding ground of terrorists, alleged a Baloch activist, adding that the country has become a threat to the world and especially its neighbours due to its lawlessness and injustices towards the minorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:48 IST

UAE confers Zayed II Order on outgoing envoy Navdeep Singh Suri

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Sep 12 (ANI): Outgoing India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navdeep Singh Suri has said that it was an "amazing surprise" to be conferred with the Order of Zayed II, the highest civilian honour in the country, by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:28 IST

Sheikh Hasina expects positive response from India over...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sep 12 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed hope to get a positive response from India over different unresolved issues, including the Teesta water-sharing one, before her visit to the neighbouring country earlier in October.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:25 IST

Trump discuss border security with Mexican president over phone

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday held an 'excellent' telephonic conversation with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discussed border security.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:15 IST

Pak fails to convince international community over Kashmir...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah has brought a major embarrassment to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coterie of ministers with his admission that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:29 IST

Trump delays tariff hikes in 'goodwill' gesture to China

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the US will delay tariffs hike on USD 250 billion worths of goods from China as a gesture of goodwill following a request by Beijing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Kovind reaches Switzerland after concluding Iceland visit

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): After concluding his "fruitful visit" to Iceland, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday reached Bern for his second leg of the three-nation trip.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Pak is committing 'systematic genocide' of minorities: Baloch...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a "breeding ground" for terrorism, Secretary-General of Baloch Human Rights Council, Samad Baloch, on Wednesday said Pakistan is committing "systematic genocide" of the minorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:34 IST

Al Qaeda Chief urges Muslims to attack on west during 9/11...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on Wednesday urged Muslims to attack US, European, Israeli and Russian military targets during a speech on the 18th anniversary of Septemeber 11 attack.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:50 IST

Pak subscribes to IAEA's guidance on management of disused...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday conveyed to UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its decision to subscribe to the guidance on the management of disused radioactive sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:45 IST

Sindhi Foundation to hold protest against forceful conversion of...

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bid to highlight religious persecution in Pakistan, a US-based Sindhi organisation is planning to hold a protest against abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu girls from the community during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New

Read More
iocl