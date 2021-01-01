Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs 2.31 per litre

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Amid accusations by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that the Imran Khan-led government cannot control inflation, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of petrol by Pakistani Rupees 2.31 per litre.

Petrol will now be available for Rs 106 per litre while diesel will be sold for Rs 110.24 per litre. Meanwhile, the new price of kerosene oil is Rs 73.65 per litre and light diesel oil will be available for Rs 71.81, Geo News reported.

On Sunday, while speaking in Larkana on the occasion of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz targeted Imran Khan and said that while people are "killing themselves out of hunger and desperation due to inflation" he said, 'What can I do, I have no magic button'."

Earlier this month, addressing the PDM 'Mehangai March' in Mardan, Maryam Nawaz said: "Before the election, [the prime minister] used to say that he has a team of 200 fantastic individuals. Where is that 200-person team now?" Dawn reported.



"Ministers in his cabinet play musical chairs with each other [...] but that 200 person team is nowhere to be seen in Pakistan," she said.

"He says that he was unaware about the country's power issues, external debt, the current account deficit, and didn't know how to run the government and was not prepared." However, you were prepared for the sugar, wheat and LNG scams through which you stole from the people's pockets, she added.

In the past months, Khan has stepped up his efforts to silence the voice of the PDM, along with thousands of people, who criticised the government.

The PDM held a rally in Mardan against Prime Minister Khan-led government, threatening him to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as a long march to Islamabad.

Despite such attempts, the PDM has held five such rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

