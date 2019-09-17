Vishal Sundar, brother of a Hindu girl killed in Sindh Pakistan
Vishal Sundar, brother of a Hindu girl killed in Sindh Pakistan

Pakistan: Hindu girl found murdered; Another case of forced conversion?

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:56 IST

Sindh [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In yet another case highlighting the deplorable conditions of minorities in Pakistan, a Hindu girl from Sindh was found murdered in her hostel room.
First-year medical student, Namrita Chandani, who belonged to Ghotki town where a Hindu temple was ransacked recently, was found lying on a charpoy on Tuesday with a piece of cloth tied to her neck while her room was locked from inside.
The police and authorities have tried to downplay the incident by saying that she committed suicide. However, her family has asserted that she was murdered.
Namrita's brother, Vishal, who is a medical consultant, said that the preliminary checkup showed that she was murdered.
"It was not a suicide, suicide marks are different, I found cable marks around her neck. There are marks on her hand too. The marks are of cable but her friend had said that she found her with dupatta around her neck," said Vishal Sundar.
When asked whether she was facing some problems, he said, "No there was nothing like that, I myself had talked with her two days back. She was a brilliant student," he added.
He demanded that the case must be investigated fairly and citizens should support his family.
This comes a day after people vandalized properties including a temple in Ghotki after a school principal from the minority Hindu community was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy.
The mystery around the murder of Namrita has raised suspicions with people questioning whether it was a case of forced conversion.
In recent times, several cases of forced conversion have come to the fore, highlighting religious persecution in Pakistan.
Every year, around 1,000 young Sindhi Hindu girls between the age of 12 and 28 are abducted, forcibly married and converted to Islam, US-based Sindhi Foundation has said.
According to Pakistan's own human rights commission, from January 2004 to May 2018, there were 7,430 cases of such abductions of Sindhi girls in Pakistan. The actual number is estimated to be much higher as most of the cases go unreported.
The recent incident of abduction, forcible marriage and religious conversion of a Sikh girl of Nankana Sahib is a telling example of what minorities go through in Pakistan. Jagjit Kaur daughter of the Granthi of Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan, was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam after her marriage to a Muslim man.
The matter had raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators.
The incidents have come at a time when Pakistan has been ranting up its diabolic rhetoric of the so-called mistreatment of minorities in India, particularly Muslims.
Pakistan has been condemned internationally for cracking down on the minorities living in their country.
Islamabad has also reportedly been discriminating against its religious minorities which is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making the Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas and Shias one of the most persecuted minorities in the region.
Pakistan's record of using unfair means of treatment against the minority communities was exposed once again after a former legislator of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party sought political asylum in India.
Baldev Kumar, a former MLA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI party) from Barikot in Khyber Pakhtun Khwa (KPK) assembly and his family had come to India earlier this month to seek political asylum. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:40 IST

Two women raped by Pakistan Army in last one month, says Baloch leader

London [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): The Pakistan Army is resorting to the policy of rape and pillage in Balochistan, said Baloch leader Mehran Marri here and added that two women have been raped by army men over last one month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:57 IST

PM Modi did not ask for extradition of Zakir Naik, claims Malaysian PM

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Sept 17 (ANI): Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday rejected the claim that his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi had asked for controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to be extradited to India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:05 IST

Nepal PM wishes Modi on his 69th birthday in three languages

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 17 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday in three different languages - English, Hindi and Gujarati.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:30 IST

Will meet Prime Minister Modi, says Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that he will be meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:59 IST

US and Japan conclude initial trade deal regarding tariff barriers

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI/Sputnik): US and Japan had concluded an initial trade deal regarding tariff barriers between the two nations, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:23 IST

Not right time to visit North Korea: Donald Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that it is probably not the right time for him to visit North Korea.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:15 IST

US Secretary of State holds telephonic conversation with his...

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 04:05 IST

Initial investigations reveal Iranian weapons were used in...

Riyadh [Arabia], Sept 17 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (IST) blamed its regional rival Iran for the drone attack on Aramco oil facilities saying that the initial investigations have revealed that the Iranian weapons were used in the attack.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 03:54 IST

Iran appears responsible for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi...

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that it appears as though Iran is responsible for the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:56 IST

PM Modi must raise issue of human rights violation in Pakistan...

Geneva, [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): Political activists from Pakistan have requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the human rights violations in Sindh and other provinces during the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:16 IST

People of Yemen have right to self-defence: Iranian Prez on...

Ankara [Turkey], Sept 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the people of Yemen have a right to self-defence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:44 IST

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt makes it mandatory for female...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In a regressive step, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made it mandatory for female students of government-run schools to cover themselves up in the province's educational institutions.

Read More
iocl