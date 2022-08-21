Pakistan hospital forms 4-member panel to decide on Gill's health

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 21 (ANI): The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has constituted a four-member medical board to determine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill's health condition and recommend whether or not he should be discharged.

Gill, who was arrested by the police on August 9 after he made controversial remarks against the Pakistan Army on television that were deemed as "highly hateful and seditious" by the country's media authority, is being treated at PIMS, The Express Tribune reported.

He was admitted to the hospital after complaining about a chest infection, body pain and sore throat.

The doctors at PIMS said Gill was being administered antibiotics for his chest infection. They added that the PTI leader's blood pressure, sugar and pulse were recorded in a normal range. The doctors have decided to make him undergo a CT pulmonary angiography to examine his lungs.

Gill was provided with all the facilities like AC, TV, sofa and food, as per Geo News citing the doctors.

Head of Medicine Department Associate Professor Shafaat Rasool will head the medical board. The other members are General Surgeon Atif Inaam Shami, pulmonologist Dr Zia, and Medical ICU's Assistant Professor Dr Salman.

In another development, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday called for the formation of an independent panel to investigate Gill's torture allegations, reported The Express Tribune.



In a tweet, the former information minister suggested the names of PTI's Shireen Mazari, PPP Senator Mustafa Khokar and PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique to probe into the custodial torture claims.

"In my personal opinion, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Dr Shireen Mazari should form a panel to investigate the torture being inflicted on Shahbaz Gill, and to bring those involved in it to the forefront," he wrote.

"This way, there would be no accusations of the panel being pro-PTI," he added.

Meanwhile, the information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb released videos of Gill showing that the PTI leader is "perfectly fine" and no signs of torture can be seen on Imran Khan's chief of staff.

The Information Minister on Saturday castigated PTI chief Imran Khan and party members for spreading "fake propaganda" on media regarding Shahbaz Gill.

Marriyum said that for the last three days "false propaganda" is being spread on social media as "fake" videos of Gill are being spread on all media platforms regarding him being tortured during his imprisonment, reported Geo TV.

The information minister said that an inquiry is being held regarding this matter and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah "will soon present evidence in front of everybody."

However, she hinted that all "dots of the story connect to Khan"; reiterating that the PTI chief wanted to divert attention from the reality "which is against him." (ANI)

