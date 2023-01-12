Pakistan: HRCP says inflation, food shortages leading steadily to 'human rights crisis'

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has said that inflation, food shortages, poor distribution mechanisms and mass layoffs are leading steadily to a "human rights crisis," in Pakistan The News International reported. The statement of HRCP comes amid the ongoing flour crisis in Pakistan.

A man died in the Mirpurkhas region of Pakistan in a stampede as people were desperate to purchase flour. The HRCP said that labourer Harsingh Kohli's death is not the first casualty of the food security crisis until the government prioritises the equitable distribution of food at affordable prices across the nation.

"The HRCP believes that spiralling inflation, food shortages and poor distribution mechanisms, and mass layoffs are leading steadily to a human rights crisis. An inquiry into labourer Harsingh Kohli's death is little more than a sop," The News International quoted HRCP as saying in a statement.

It further added, "Kohli, a father of six, was not the first casualty of the food security crisis and unless the state prioritises the equitable distribution of food at affordable prices across the country, he will not be the last."



A person died in the Mirpurkhas stampede during the sale of the Sindh government's sale of subsidized flour to the people. The death occurred near the commissioner's office when two vehicles carrying 200 bags each were selling flour outside Gulistan-e-Baldia Park, The Express Tribune reported.

People gathered around the vehicles were pushing each other to take the bag as the mini-trucks were selling flour bags of 10 kg each at the rate of Rs 65 per kg, as per the news report. The police said that a 40-year-old labourer Harsingh Kolhi fell on the road during the chaos and was trampled upon by the surrounding people.

Kohli's family demanded action against the officials of the food department, as per The Express Tribune report. Similar scenes of chaos were seen in other parts of Sindh where flour was being sold through mini-trucks or vans.

Two women and a minor girl suffered injuries when a stampede broke out outside a flour mill in Shaheed Benazirabad's Sakrand town while purchasing flour at the government rate. Prices of wheat and flour have skyrocketed amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Flour in Karachi is being sold from Rs 140 per kilogram to Rs 160 per kilogram, as per The Express Tribune report. In Islamabad and Peshawar, a 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 1,500 per kilogram while a 20-kilogram bag of flour is being sold at Rs 2,800. Mill owners in Punjab province have increased the price of flour to Rs 160 per kilogram. (ANI)

