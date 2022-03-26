Pakistan: Huge cache of weapons seized from hospital's water tank in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): Pakistan's Karachi police on Friday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a water tank in a hospital located in Karachi's Shah Faisal area.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Korangi, Faisal Bashir, the police has confiscated a large number of weapons including anti-aircraft guns, Kalashnikov, rifles and hand grenades that were hidden in the water tank of the cardiology hospital in Shah Faisal colony of the metropolis, reported ARY News.

Bashir while addressing the local media said all the arms and ammunition that are recovered have been sent for forensics and the investigation into the matter is underway. "Further investigation into the matter is underway," he said.



This is not new as similar incidents where heavy arms have been found in the hiding in Karachi have happened in the past as well. In a similar incident, on January 22, the officials of the District Central Police recovered a large cache of weapons from a house in Karachi's Old City Area, reported the news channel.

When the investigative operation was conducted by the officials of District Central Police along with Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central in Karachi's Old City Area they recovered a large cache of rusty heavy arms buried under the floor of a house.

According to the SSP Central, different portions of the floor are being excavated. The heavy arms were buried under the house's floor which includes anti-aircraft guns, anti-tank and anti-helicopter weaponry, as well as ammunition to detonate buildings.

The police officer said that all of the recovered weapons are rusty and in poor condition. The weapons are appeared to be buried under the house for a long time, he added. (ANI)

