Pakistan: Human Rights Commission criticises denial of permission for 'Aurat March'

Lahore [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sharply denounced the Lahore district administration's decision to refuse the Aurat March organisers permission to host a public rally commemoration International Women's Day on March 8, The News International reported.

The HCRP expressed sadness that the district administration routinely challenges the right of peaceful assembly because controversial placards and strong reservations from the general public and religious organisations apparently threaten law and order. This is a poor defence.

The interim Punjabi administration must respect the right of the Aurat March participants to peaceful assembly and guarantee their complete protection, reported The News International.

To observe International Women's Day, the women in Pakistan hold an 'Aurat March', which is an annual political demonstration in Pakistani cities such as Lahore, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

The first Aurat March was taken out in 2018 in Karachi.



Pakistan's Aurat March focuses on wages, security and peace for women.

The slogan for last year's Aurat March was Ujrat, Tahaffuz Aur Sukoon, said social worker Sheema Kermani at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Thursday. She said this year, it will be the fifth Aurat March, Dawn newspaper reported.

The three demands include, "All workers, whether they're working in factories, on farms and homesteads, in homes as domestic workers or as sanitation workers be given a living wage based on access to safe housing, quality education and affordable healthcare for themselves and their families. As a first step immediate reinforcement of the minimum wage across all sectors, and for all actors who refuse this to be fined under the law," the Pakistani newspaper reported.

"The provision of social security and protection through monthly stipends for all women and Khawajasira community given the care labour they perform and economic violence they are subjected to," Dawn newspaper reported.

"The state prioritises the welfare of the child by putting an end to child labour, trafficking for work, and bonded labour. The government should provide childcare and protection centres and child support services in every district of Karachi and the rest of Sindh," the Pakistani newspaper reported. (ANI)

