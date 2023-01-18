Pakistan: IED blast damages police patrol vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): A police patrol vehicle was damaged after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the road went off in the Khoi Bahara police station in Dera Ismail Khan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, Dawn reported.

A police official said that terrorists had planted an IED on the roadside to attack the armoured vehicle of the Khoi Bahara police. The police responded to the attack location after the explosion. However, the terrorists escaped from the site. The police have launched a search operation in the region to find the attackers.

Meanwhile, two people were shot dead in separate incidents in the Kulachi and Paroa tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday, as per the Dawn report. A police official said that unknown people killed a person named Saqlain Abbas in Babbar Pakka area of Paroa tehsil. After the incident, police reached the site and took the body to the hospital. The CTD police lodged a case against the attackers and started the probe.



In a similar incident, an unknown attacker killed a 47-year-old man, Arsala Khan, in the Loni area of Kulachi tehsil, according to Dawn. A police official said that the victim's brother filed a report in Kalauchi police station stating that his brother and his friends were sitting in hujra when a masked person armed with a kalashnikov opened fire and killed his brother on the spot.

In another incident, five masked men snatched Rs 1.9 million from the officials of a private company distributing Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) cash assistance in Kulachi region, as per the Dawn report. A police official said that five to six masked men ran away with Rs 1.9 million cash and a mobile phone when Shakib Ahmed and Dil Fayyaz were distributing BISP money in their office.

Last week, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at a private clinic at Lunda Sharif bus stand in the Dera Ismail Khan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. No casualty was reported, however, the clinic was destroyed while nearby shops were partially damaged in the IED explosion, Dawn reported citing police.

The official said that a heavy contingent of police and bomb disposal squad immediately arrived at the site, as per the news report. The bomb disposal squad's preliminary investigations have revealed that it was an IED explosion. A police official said that unknown people had planted an explosive device outside the private clinic of Dr Rehmatullah Baloch at Lunda Sharif Adda. (ANI)

