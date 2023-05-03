Pakistan: IGP Sindh says criminal justice system failing in province

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 3 (ANI): Sindh Police chief has acknowledged that the criminal system is failing in the province, adding that the police are responsible for the crippling system, The News International reported.

Speaking to the media in Larkana on Monday, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said things are getting worse due to an ineffective judicial system. Memon further said the Sindh Police were focusing on bolstering the investigation system.

According to the Sindh IGP, 30 dacoits have been killed and 231 others arrested during the ongoing operation in the riverine regions of Sindh. The Sindh IGP further said that 165 people have been protected from becoming prey of honey traps, as per The News International report.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said the Sindh government had given clear orders to eliminate outlaws in the riverine regions and establish peace, as per the news report. He said the writ of law will be established in the troubled districts of Sindh, including Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Jacobabad.



Memon stressed that Punjab and Balochistan police are also facing issues like the Sindh police. He added that the police of these provinces are creating a policy against criminals, as per the news report.

IGP Sindh presided over a meeting on the law and order. During the meeting, the police officers of the Larkana and Sukkur divisions briefed the participants regarding the law and order situation, The News International reported.

Earlier, in April, two police personnel were killed and four others were injured after "dacoits" opened fire on under-construction checkposts in the Kutcha area of Ghailpur near Sindh's Kashmore district, Dawn reported citing police.

According to the Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Sammo, new police check posts were being established when the "dacoits" opened fire at police on April 15, according to Dawn report.

Sammo said that police officials Sabir Ali and Ahad Ali Domki were killed while four others, including Bakhshapur Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Muhammad Mehr, were injured after the attack, as per the news report. The SSP said that the injured were taken to a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan while the deceased officials' bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Kashmore. (ANI)

