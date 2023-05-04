Pakistan: Imam threatens to break Ahmadi headmaster's legs

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 4 (ANI): Masood Bhatti, the headmaster of Rahmatabad High School, in Rawalpindi, in Pakistani Punjab, has become the target of Qari Idrees, Imam of the Ahl-e-hadees Mosque, Bitter Winter reported.

The Imam has threatened to break the headmaster's legs, finding it inconceivable that an Ahmadi has been appointed to such a professional position, his qualifications and experience notwithstanding, according to the Bitter Winter.

Masood Bhatti was appointed recently. However, according to Pakistani law, he is a criminal as he belongs to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at (AMJ), and in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan being an Ahmadi is both a heresy and a crime.



A video released by International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), translated the Urdu words uttered by Imam Idrees.

Imam said "We praise the Lord and invoke blessings on His esteemed Prophet, peace be upon him. I seek refuge in Allah from Satan the accursed. In the name of Allah, the most Gracious, ever Merciful. Mohammad is not the father of any man among you, but he is the Prophet of Allah and the Seal of the Prophets. And surely Allah has full knowledge of things. I'm talking at the moment to the residents of Rahmatabad, Chaklala, Dhok Munshi Khan."

He further said: "I've just received news about Rahmatabad High school, in which a large number of our Muslim children are taking education. Their numbers vary from 1,500 to 2,000. There, a Mirzai/Qadiani, Masood Bhatti, has been appointed as headmaster. I strongly condemn this decision. And appeal to the officials of the school, Commissioner and Management that his cursed person should be sacked immediately. Under no condition, will we accept Masood Bhatti as headmaster. We will not allow him to come to school whatsoever. If he tries to come, he will not go back on his legs. If there is bloodshed or damage, the education officials and management will be responsible."

"I thereby appeal that he should be sacked with immediate effect. As a headmaster, in any province or in any area, we won't accept Masood Bhatti. I also appeal to the clergy of that area, and I say to the residents of Rahmatabad, that you have a history. You have always stood firm against Mirzais and Qadianis. We will defy this cursed man. Today, we have called a meeting of the scholars, the local clergy, and the political representatives of Rahmatabad. And starting from tomorrow, we will keep watch around that school and under no condition will we allow him to enter. May Allah keep all of us safe. May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon you," he added. (ANI)

