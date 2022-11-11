Pakistan: Imran Khan calls out party workers to end blockade

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan on Friday called out to the party workers for ending the road blockade as the Haqeeqi Azadi march resumed.

Taking to his Twitter, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said "As our Long March for Haqeeqi Azadi has resumed once again, I am calling on all our workers to end their road blockades with immediate effect.

Earlier on Thursday, PTI resumed its march to the capital after a protest procession was interrupted last week, following an assassination bid on the party leader Imran Khan.

"The journey of real Azadi March has started again from Wazirabad. Our commitment is firm and our spirits are high. The hard work of our soldiers and the sacrifice of our martyrs will definitely pay off. Come on, guys! Inshallah Chairman Imran Khan himself will lead this convoy from Rawalpindi," former Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi tweeted

Thousands of opposition supporters gathered in the city of Wazirabad in the province of Punjab ahead of the protest march.



Qureshi, the former foreign minister, addressed the crowd, promising that Imran Khan would take over as the leader of the march from Rawalpindi, the twin city of Islamabad.

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was shot in the legs on November 3, six days into the protest march. On Wednesday, he accused a senior army officer, Major General Faisal Naseer, of being behind the attempt on his life.

On Tuesday, PTI announced that its long march will be resuming at 1 pm from Wazirabad Allahwale Chowk on Thursday. Incidentally, it happens to be the same spot where former prime minister Imran Khan was shot at while carrying out his long march.

"Pakistan get ready!!! God willing, on Thursday, November 10, at 1:00 p.m., the Haqeeqi Azadi Long March will resume its journey from Wazirabad Allahwale Chowk," PTI tweeted.

Imran Khan was shot on November 3 during his long march in Punjab Province's Wazirabad, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. Khan has since held the coalition government and Major General Naseer Faisal responsible for the attack.

After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News. (ANI)

