Pakistan: Imran Khan govt will not complete 5-year term, says former President Zardari

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 17 (ANI): Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that those who brought Imran Khan to power are now admitting that they made a mistake and added that his government will not complete a five-year term.

Zardari said that the countdown of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government had started and said that the people will correct their mistake and only Allah Almighty knows better, reported The News International.

"Imran Khan's government will not complete its term," he added.



Khan is facing a lot of flak over across the country for bowing down to proscribed organisations like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who attacked the Army Public School in the northwestern city of Peshawar in 2014 that killed 147 people, out of which 132 were children.

He also signed a deal with Tehreek-e-Labaaik Pakistan (TLP), earlier the proscribed Islamic outfit in the country. The decision invited the criticism of people from different segments of society.

Moreover, an unprecedented increase in the prices of petroleum products and energy tariffs as well as the depreciation of the local currency had made the matter worse for Imran Khan.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has also been criticized for its failure to rein in crimes and high level of unemployment in the country.

Meanwhile, other opposition parties have already teamed up under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and announced that they would take to the streets against the Imran Khan government over the issue of rising inflation. (ANI)

