Pakistan: Imran Khan lays foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 28 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Speaking on the occasion Khan said that the initiative is an apt tribute to Guru Nanak Dev ji on the occasion of his 550th birth anniversary, adding that members of the Sikh community will be able to get education at the university, reported Dunya news.

The founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak was born at Nankana Sahib.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar said that the university will be constructed at a cost of PKR 6 billion and will be completed in three phases. In addition, the minister announced the introduction of health cards for the masses in Nankana Sahib.

SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh has appreciated the Pakistan government for the initiative and said that the university would be highly valuable to the Sikh community in the region.

The development has come days after India signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration next month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

