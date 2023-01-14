Pakistan: Imran Khan scores win in Punjab as federal govt fails to prevent CM Elahi's confidence vote

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party's coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League (Q) have emerged victorious as Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has signed a summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly after successfully proving a majority in a vote of confidence this week.

The PML-N-led federal government along with the 'powerful circles' were unable to refrain Punjab CM from taking a vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly despite strong pressure tactics, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

All efforts by his party to convince the lawmakers of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to switch their loyalties had been in vain, a PML-N leader told The Express Tribune. According to the Pakistani newspaper, the leader also conceded that the Punjab CM taking a vote of confidence was a major surprise for his party.

On Thursday, Punjab CM Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly. "I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly," he said in a brief one-line advice addressed to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, as quoted by Dawn newspaper.

This comes after Punjab Chief Minister proved his majority in the provincial assembly, winning the confidence vote in Thursday's early hours, after weeks of political turbulence in the most populous province in Pakistan.



The vote of confidence started after Wednesday midnight and concluded with the PTI and PML-Q showing a majority with the support of 186 lawmakers, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

This vote was held after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that the Punjab Governor had the authority to ask the chief minister to seek the trust of the house even during an ongoing session.

Earlier on Wednesday, the LHC had said that the chief minister should have the support of 186 lawmakers -- the required number for being elected as the CM -- round the clock. As many as 186 members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) voted in support of the Punjab Chief Minister on a resolution moved by Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and PTI leader Raja Basharat.

The News International reported that the opposition boycotted the session, claiming that the pre-requisite legal requirements were not met and that the Punjab Governor's order of vote of confidence was sub judice.

After winning the vote of confidence, Elahi thanked the leaders of PTI, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) for supporting him during today's session. He asked the PML-N party to accept defeat. (ANI)

