Pakistan: Imran Khan to visit Shiv Temple in Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): In a hypocritical display of sanctimony, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will visit a Shiv Temple in Sindh's Tharparkar district. During the visit, Khan will address a local Hindu community, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Khan's address to a community that has been reduced to less than two per cent over the decades following the creation of Pakistan, has ironically come at a time when the country is increasing witnessing anti-government protests by Hindus and Sikhs against the dire human rights situation of religious minorities, especially in the Sindh province.

The impact of these protests was manifested in a joint letter written by as many as ten US lawmakers, urging President Donald Trump to raise the matter during his meeting with Khan last month.

The letter highlighted the widespread issue of enforced disappearances at the hands of the Pakistani government and shed light on the human rights abuse of minorities, including the abduction and forced conversion of Hindu and Christian girls.

Before being elected as Prime Minister, Khan had admitted in multiple TV interviews the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and vowed to resign if he was unable to put an end to the practice, holding those involved responsible.

For the situation of minorities to improve in Pakistan, it would require more from the state than the isolated efforts such as restoration of Hindu temples, or the visit to one as a display of sanctimony.

Turning blind eye to the situation back home, he has now instead intensified his rhetorics against the BJP and RSS, so much so that even his independence day speech was majorly focused on attacking the two. (ANI)

