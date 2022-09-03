Pakistan: Imran Khan warns Shehbaz govt against torture of party leaders

Lahore [Pakistan], September 3 (ANI): After the alleged torture of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aid Shahbaz Gill, the PTI chief has given a warning to the government led by Shehbaz Sharif saying that if the regime continued to torture, the party will take out a march to Islamabad, media reports said.

This comes in a public gathering at Gujrat's Zahoor Elahi Stadium where Khan said his chief aide Gill was tortured in custody, while in Sindh, 27 FIRs have been launched against opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

According to the country's local media outlet, Dawn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cannot win against the power of the people.

Even at this latest address, Imran Khan continued his rhetoric when he said that the 'imported government was acting on the instructions of foreign powers. He noted that he will help flood-affected people but would not stop Haqeeqi Azadi campaign for real independence of the country.



Speaking further the PTI chief took jibe at the Pakistani government over the recently-approved International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan tranche. Recalling the statements by Shehbaz Sharif during his tenure, Khan noted that Sharif who once used to say that the country cannot deal with the IMF is now happily talking about loans from the organization.

Imran Khan also chided the government for high inflation. He said that despite oil prices going down in the international market, the "imported government" has increased the price of petrol to Rs236 per litre, as per the media portal.

Upon the imported government, Khan boasted that though he tried to pursue an independent foreign policy and said "absolutely not" to the US, the current government did the opposite. Stating that the current government would never purchase cheap fuel from Russia, Khan said that he feared the leaders would allow foreign forces to use Pakistan soil for their war.

Moreover, as Pakistan continued to face devastating floods, Khan said that Punjab and KP (PTI ruling states) chief ministers have already received over Rs5.5 billion and that the collected money will be distributed all over the country as per the needs and that he will soon collect more funds.

"I am starting my visits to flood-hit areas," he said, adding that he will also continue holding rallies as he is preparing the nation for his movement. (ANI)

