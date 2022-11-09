Pakistan: Imran Khan's long march to resume from Wazirabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced that its Haqeeqi Azadi march will be resuming at 1 pm from Wazirabad Allahwale Chowk on Thursday.

Incidentally, it happens to be the same spot where former prime minister Imran Khan was shot at while carrying out his long march.

"Pakistan get ready!!! God willing, on Thursday, November 10, at 1:00 p.m., the Haqeeqi Azadi Long March will resume its journey from Wazirabad Allahwale Chowk," PTI tweeted (translated from Urdu).

Earlier on Monday, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that the party's long march, which was halted after an assassination attempt on Imran Khan, will be resumed on Thursday instead of Tuesday as earlier announced, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) against the attempted assassination was registered on Monday, after the country's apex court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police, Geo news reported.



Earlier, the Pakistan Supreme Court issued an order to the IG of Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar, to file the FIR of the gun attack on the PTI chief. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

However, Imran Khan termed the FIR filed by the Punjab province as "farcical" and added that his lawyers will soon put forward Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's position.

"On the issue of the farcical FIR, my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen in support of my message of justice, freedom and national sovereignty," Imran Khan tweeted.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on November 3, leading to bullet injuries in his legs.

After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News. (ANI)

