Pakistan: Imran Khan's party to hold 'Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa' rally in Lahore on August 13

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 9 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will now hold its "Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa" rally in Lahore on August 13.

The party had earlier announced to hold the rally at Islamabad's Parade Ground.

Azhar Mashwani of the PTI said that party chief Imran Khan after a political committee meeting with other party members has decided to shift the venue of the rally from Islamabad's Parade Ground to the Lahore Hockey Ground, the Dawn reported.

"The decision was taken by chairman Imran Khan in a meeting today after the party learnt about the federal government's "insufficient" plans for celebrations on Independence Day," Mashwani said on Monday.

"The proud Pakistanis of Lahore will celebrate the 75th Independence Day in a grand manner at Hockey Stadium Lahore," he said, adding that Imran Khan will attend the rally and address the supporters as well.

According to sources, the change in PTI's plan comes after Pakistan Interior minister Rana Sanaullah warned the PTI of "dire consequences" if its workers disrupted law and order or resorted to violence during the party's August 13 rally in Islamabad.

"PTI chief approved the proposal to organise the rally in Lahore instead of Islamabad amid fears that the federal government could create obstacles," sources said.

Earlier, on August 6, PTI announced that it will hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 14. Later, the party declared through its Twitter handle that it will hold the rally on the country's Independence Day.

On Sunday, the PTI chief had said that he would announce a strategy to "counter this fascism" during the August 13 rally, the Dawn reported.



It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country.

PTI chief Imran Khan has over time, reiterated that "only early election can end economic, political crises in Pakistan" adding that timely elections would have saved the country from the economic crisis that it is facing today.

The ousted prime minister claimed that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the prevailing situation and that is to ensure fresh general elections in the country.

On July 25, the party held a long Azadi March, towards Islamabad which faced stiff resistance from the PML-N-led federal government from entering the capital.

However, PTI remained successful in entering the capital, only to be cancelled later by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan who said that to avoid confrontation he cancelled the rally and announced that he would return to the capital again.

Imran Khan said that his party will continue protests against Pakistan's 'imported' government till the announcement of fresh elections.

It is a national duty to raise voices against atrocities and injustice. Inflation has been massively increased by the present government which is affecting the poor people, Khan added. (ANI)

