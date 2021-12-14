Pakistan: In Imran Khan presence, PTI leader slaps cop during jalsa

Mianwali [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): In a blatant abuse of power, Imran Khan's led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local party leader from Mianwali, Amir Khan Swansi on Monday slapped a policeman during a jalsa.

According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday during the PTI's rally in Mianwali where Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present, reported Geo News.



District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali said that Amir Khan slapped the policeman when he tried to search him at the entrance. Consequently, a case was registered against the leader.

Swansi was later arrested after the incident. "A case was filed against Amir Khan after an investigation was launched into the incident," the DPO said.

Reacting to the case registered against him, Amir Khan said that "it was a politically motivated move", reported Geo News. (ANI)

