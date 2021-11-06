Pakistan increases electricity price by Rs 1.68 per unit

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): Amid the rising inflation in Pakistan, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the price of electricity by Pakistani Rupees 1.68 per unit.

According to the statement issued by NEPRA, the recent increase has been made in the basic tariff under which the price per unit of electricity has been increased by Rs 1.68 for domestic consumers, while for commercial and other categories, the price per unit of electricity will be Rs 1.39, Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, the new rates have come into effect across the country from November 1, which will earn the country revenue of Rs 135 billion per annum.

The statement said that the increased rates will not be applicable to those who consumed 200 or fewer units of electricity.



This comes after the latest surge in petroleum prices. According to a finance ministry notification, with the Rs 8.03 increase, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs 145.82 per litre, which has come into effect from November 5, Geo News reported.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan announced "country's biggest-ever" subsidy package worth Rs 120 billion, providing the 30 per cent discount on ghee, flour, and pulses to support 130 million people by ebbing away from the impact of inflation.

Shortly after Khan's announcement opposition leaders had criticised the move and had called it an "acceptance of the government's failure" and "nothing but a joke", said the Pakistani publication.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that the PM's package is "too little for 200 million people," Geo News reported.

Following suit, former senator and PPP leader Sherry Rehman had termed PM Imran Khan's address to the nation a "bizarre speech", and called the premier the "Blame Minister of Pakistan". (ANI)

