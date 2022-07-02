Pakistan inflicts on Baloch nation and spreads drugs in Balochistan: BNM

Awaran [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): The members of the Baloch National Movement's (BNM) Awaran and the associated zones organized a program on June 26 to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and International Day in support of victims of torture.

Talking to the program, BNM Welfare Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Baloch said that independent nations celebrate this day against narcotics to send a message to the world that the use of drugs is an epidemic and efforts are needed to curb this evil.

In this regard, he refers to the Scholars' sayings that if you want to destroy a nation, do two things against it. The first is to make drugs as common as possible in this nation so that every child of the nation would be addicted. As a consequence, he will forget the real goal of life and would overlook his duty toward the nation. He would also fail to recall his responsibilities towards the next generation, he added.

Another scholar says that if one wants to destroy a nation, then its generation should be deprived of education so that the future generation will be illiterate and crushed.

He further said that the Baloch nation had been fighting against the atrocities of Pakistan for the last 74 years. The occupiers had tested their power on the Baloch nation in different parts of Balochistan. "Our mothers, sisters and daughters are being imprisoned in the torture cells and the Pakistani army is torturing them," which shows the real face of atrocities.



Hanif Baloch, a member of the BNM Central Committee, said in his address that the Baloch nation had been facing the atrocities of the Pakistani army since the day when Pakistan occupied the land of the Baloch nation and "atrocities of Pakistan are increasing with every passing day."

He added, "On the other hand, the drug is a gift from occupying Pakistan. Wherever new drugs are invented in the world, it is in, in short periods of time, spread across Balochistan. Most of the drug dealers are Pakistani army officers, those who have a plan to destroy the Baloch nation."

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Sarbaz Wafa, Assistant Editor, Radio Zrumbesh Balochi, said that there are two types of states, a nation-state and an occupying state. When someone opposes the state in the nation-state, the state only questions his activities whereas, in a colonial state, the state inflicts collective punishment on the entire family, oppresses every single person and even kills them.

In the same way, Pakistan killed entire families in the Awaran area.

The program was presided over by BNM Welfare Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Baloch and the special guest was Hanif Baloch, a member of the Central Committee, while Sarbaz Wafa acted as the stage secretary of the program. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs at the beginning of the program.

BNM Welfare Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Central Committee Member Hanif Baloch and senior BNM members Jamil Dost and Hatem Baloch addressed the program. (ANI)

