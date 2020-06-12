Pakistan initiates action against Ahmadiyya channels

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): Pakistan authorities have initiated actions against Ahmadiyya channels and issued notifications to ensure none of the channels belonging to the community operate in the country.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on May 28 has issued instructions to all regional offices to ensure that none of "illegal" channels especially Ahmadiyya operate in the country, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) reported.

It also warned strict action over non-compliance by any distribution service licensee.

As per a notification issued by the PEMRA Director General (Operations-Distributions) Muhammad Farooq, the authority has been receiving numerous complaints against the distribution of illegal Channels especially Ahmadiyya Channels including MTA, MTA-1, MTA-1-Al-Awla, Ahmedia-1 (Urdu), etc.

However, it maintained that despite an inquiry having been conducted, specifics of such distribution networks remain unavailable.

Therefore, the authority directed its all Regional Offices to remain vigilant and to ensure that no such illegal Channel is carried by any distribution service licensee.

Furthermore, it noted that the action will also include the cancellation of the license besides confiscating the equipment.

Pakistan has more than half a million Ahmadis, who have been declared "non-Muslim" under Pakistan's constitution since 1974 for their belief in the sect's founder, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, being a subordinate prophet to Islam's final prophet, Muhammad, according to Al Jazeera.

Ahmadis routinely face widespread discrimination and persecution in Pakistan, with members of the sect denied service at shops or businesses if they identify themselves. (ANI)

