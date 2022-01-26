Pakistan Interior Minister warns opposition leaders of political defeat, humiliation over protests on Pakistan Day

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has warned opposition leaders of political defeat and humiliation over their planned protest in March on the occasion of Pakistan Day, reported local media.

The Opposition had not been able to make any headway in its bid to oust the government in the last three-and-a-half years, and it could not do anything in the future as well, Geo News quoted Rashid as saying.

"The only thing they have done is giving irresponsible statements against Imran Khan. The public did not come out on the streets in the last 3.5 years, and they will not come out now," Rashid said.



The Opposition has announced its march to Islamabad on March 23.

"What is your agenda? Why are you marching towards Islamabad?" Rashid asked the opposition. However, the Minister reiterated that opposition leaders would face no resistance from the government.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to continue with the long march against rising inflation on Pakistan Day (March 23).

The Opposition has already faced defeat in Parliament, said Rashid, adding, those leaders will also face "political defeat on the roads".

Rashid also warned the Opposition that the Prime Minister would indeed be "very dangerous" if he were to take to the streets against it. "I say this with authority: Imran Khan has street power", according to Geo News. (ANI)

